An Adorable Homeless Dog Follows People Around, Via A New Interactive Billboard

It’s heartrending enough when a picture of a forlorn-looking abandoned dog appears on our social feeds; what if the imploring eyes of an adorable pooch followed you as you walked around?

This new campaign for Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, the U.K. rescue and rehoming charity, features the very sweet pup, Barley, on a series of digital billboards at Westfield shopping mall in Stratford, London.

People entering the mall are handed leaflets but, unbeknownst to them, the leaflet contains an RFID chip. As they walk round the mall, the chip activates videos on digital billboards when they pass by. Barley appears to interact directly with the shoppers and his antics apparently get increasingly cute with every step.





The campaign, #LookingForYou, is by OgilvyOne UK, which created one of 2014’s most awarded digital campaigns (including the Direct Grand Prix at Cannes) “The Magic of Flying” for British Airways. That campaign made it appear as though a boy, and the headline, on a billboard were reacting to planes flying overhead in realtime.

Barley was brought to life by Framestore, recent Best Visual Effects Academy Award winners for Gravity. The accompanying video was produced by Creation Company Film.





There’s no need to worry about Barley or offer him a forever home, he was previously rehomed by the charity.