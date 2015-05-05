Painting The Apocalypse: DC Artists Pay Stunning Tribute To “Mad Max”

On your way to the apocalypse, don’t forget your paintbrush.

Death, blood, and anarchy are catnip to comic artists. So when your parent company readies a long-awaited chapter of an iconic doomsday tale, it’s time to rally the gypsies.

Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy star in Mad Max:Fury Road. Photo: Jasin Boland, courtesy of Warner Bros.

In anticipation of Warner Bros. Pictures’ May 15 release Mad Max: Fury Road, DC Entertainment corralled 65 of its artists to create double-page spreads of art inspired by the film, the fourth feature of the Mad Max franchise, and the last since 1985’s Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.

The book—which drops tomorrow and includes an introduction by Mad Max director/producer/co-writer George Miller—features illustrations by Bill Sienkiewicz, Lee Bermejo, Jim Lee, Michael Allred, Tara McPherson, Marguerite Sauvage, Paul Pope, and Gilbert Hernandez, among others. Check out the panels above—three of which are exclusive to Fast Company.

Back and front cover of Vertigo’s Mad Max: Fury Road: Inspired Artists

Then, on May 20, DC Entertainment brand Vertigo will release the first of a four-issue Mad Max miniseries. Miller, alongside the films co-writer Nico Lathouris and storyboard/concept artist Mark Sexton have created prelude stories following lead characters Nux, Immortan Joe, Furiosa, and Mad Max. Interior artists include Riccardo Burchielli, Leandro Fernandez, Tristan Jones, Mark Sexton, and Peter Pound, with covers by Tommy Lee Edwards.

See you at the end of the world.