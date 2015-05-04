Mark Zuckerberg Joins AltSchool’s Backers

That’s the tension evident in today’s announcement that the company has banked an additional $100 million, on top of the $33 million it raised last year, in order to fuel a transformation of K12 education.

“We started AltSchool because we wanted to change kids’ lives,” says founder and CEO Max Ventilla, a parent and former Google executive. His ambitious vision is all-encompassing, with plans to both run private schools and offer AltSchool’s proprietary “operating system” to many dozens more. Real estate, teacher hiring, homework management–nearly every school function is being incorporated into the company’s technology platform and deployed at a rapid pace in AltSchool’s four existing school sites. By September 2017, Ventilla aims to open up that platform to partner schools–public or private–for a fee.

It’s a testament to Ventilla’s track record and progress to date that investors have lined up to give him their vote of confidence. Nearly $2 billion in venture capital poured into education last year, but it was companies focused on professional training and continuing education that raked in the largest, nine-digit rounds. AltSchool represents Silicon Valley’s first bet of that magnitude in the fragmented and localized K12 market.

But the structure of the $100 million Series B also highlights the challenges that AltSchool will face as it attempts to live up to its mission. The round was jointly led by two venture capital firms, Founders Fund and Andreessen Horowitz, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who contributed via the donor-advised fund he previously established at Silicon Valley Community Foundation. That combination of venture and philanthropic funding is commonplace in health care, but unusual in education.

“I had some conversations with Mark Zuckerberg at the end of last year and again early this year, and he expressed interest in being a part of our next round,” Ventilla says. “I think [philanthropic funding] is going to increasingly be a trend as startups go after really big opportunities to impact people.”

For the time being, however, that impact is focused on the children of the San Francisco elites enrolled in AltSchool’s initial school sites. Although AltSchool aspires to socioeconomic diversity, via financial aid, its annual tuition of $20,875-plus will deter many parents.