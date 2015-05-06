How To Talk About Complex Topics Without Dumbing Them Down

Infobesity: It’s an epidemic that’s affecting workplaces around the globe. We’re overloaded with more information, more data points, and more variables than we can handle. We check our phones an average of 150 times every day, and one study estimates that our attention spans have shrunk by 33% in just the last 15 years. Even worse, it’s affecting productivity: 62% of workers say that their work suffers due to information overload.

Given how much information we all have to filter through, what happens when you have to communicate complex ideas? While some would argue that infobesity requires you to dumb down your messages with an information diet, I disagree.

The problem with trying to dumb down your messages is that complex ideas are complex for a reason. You just can’t make complexity simple; it’s a contradiction. If you do choose to try to dumb down your message, you will reduce your idea–making it smaller, lighter, and more easily dismissed. If you want to successfully explain complexity, you must be focused on organization, not minimization.

To maximize audience understanding, organize your ideas in a multidimensional format–different levels of knowledge require different levels of explanation. If you are hungry for a way to explain complex ideas to a diverse audience, my Sandwich Approach is just what you need. Here’s how it works.

When you are explaining an idea to your audience, not everyone wants the same level of detail. Some–especially those with little to no technical knowledge of what you are explaining–only want the big picture. Similarly, with sandwiches some people just want to know what kind of a sandwich it is. So first, begin with the big picture: What kind of a sandwich is it? Introduce your idea in the broadest possible terms so that even those who know nothing about what you’ll say next can understand the concept.

Next, you have the people who want more detail than just what kind of sandwich it is; they also want to know what kinds of meat are on the sandwich. So once you’ve explained your idea in big-picture terms, go down to the next level of detail. Explain some of the larger elements of your idea to draw in people who have at least have some expertise or familiarity–but don’t get too technical just yet.

Finally, you have your peers who are completely familiar with what you are talking about: These people want the nitty-gritty details. These people aren’t satisfied with just knowing what kind of a sandwich it is and what kinds of meat are on the sandwich; they want to know the condiments, too. The condiments are the technical details that may not be of interest to a general audience but are nonetheless essential for your expert audience.