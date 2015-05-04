Google Earth Satellite Images Get A Psychedelic Makeover

At first glimpse, the images in artist Frederico Winer‘s Ultradistancia series look like microchips on acid. In fact, they’re stills from Google Earth’s satellites. Winer manipulates satellite images to bring psychedelic hues to farmlands and freeways, sometimes rendering familiar landscapes totally unrecognizable. Even New York’s iconic Central Park looks like some kind of microscopic amoeba in Winer’s hands.
There’s a reason why satellite photos are so striking–looking at things from a distance always reveals features we wouldn’t otherwise notice. Winer’s color corrections just amp that up a notch. His work proves that the mundane landscapes of our lives can still surprise and inspire us.
[via Archdaily]