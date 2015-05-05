How To Take Advantage Of President Obama’s TechHire Initiative

There are currently half a million job openings in information technology. The demand for trained IT workers has already outstripped supply, and this gap is only going to grow wider as more and more organizations realize their need for technical talent. By 2020, the U.S. Department of Labor projects that one million programming jobs will go unfilled.

When President Obama unveiled the TechHire Initiative, he emphasized the impact it would have on middle-class Americans, especially those without four-year degrees. However, businesses in all verticals and of all sizes stand to benefit just as much, if not more, from TechHire because it will enable them to meet the demands of a market landscape where skilled tech workers are a necessity.

Here are three ways organizations can take advantage of TechHire to improve their business.

TechHire aims to find the fastest possible paths for low-skilled individuals with barriers to training and employment to secure well-paying, high-growth technology jobs. The barriers include Americans with disabilities, disconnected youth, workers with limited English proficiency, and people with childcare responsibilities. Many of these populations are not able to follow the traditional path of learning to code–they do not have the time, money, or resources to spend four years acquiring new skills. Accelerated learning programs are a core part of TechHire for this reason. They provide entry-level coders with the skills they need to get hired and thrive in months, rather than years.

To drive innovation on this front, TechHire is launching a $100 million H-1B grant competition. The competition will “support the scaling up of evidence-based strategies” that help participants learn technical skills as efficiently as possible. These strategies include accelerated learning, such as coding bootcamps and online training, as well as work-based learning, and registered apprenticeships, which represent “a proven path to quality employment and the middle class.” According to the Department of Labor, 87% of apprentices are employed after completing their programs.

Employers will also benefit from helping to develop and promote different training models because those efforts will lead to an expanded hiring pool and thus make it easier for them to fill tech positions they desperately need to fill. Employers can get involved by going to this link and filling out the form.

TechHire strives to expand technology job opportunities to underserved areas, as well as underserved populations. Community partnerships with both tech hubs, like San Francisco and New York, as well as off-the-radar locations, like rural eastern Kentucky, Albuquerque, and Philadelphia, are a critical part of the initiative. The goal of these partnerships is to create a clear career on-ramp for people who seek technical positions, regardless of where they live.