If you’re worried about the impending robot apocalypse, breathe easy, David Lynch’s coffee is here.

Last time we were treated to an ad for the filmmaker’s signature java blend it was a surreal, four-minute conversation with Barbie. Here, director Andrew Parkhurst poses the question of whether coffee is suitable for robots.





The answer, at least when it comes to David Lynch Signature Cup, is an emphatic and explosive “Nope.”