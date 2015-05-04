Samsung’s Clever New Oven Door Can Open Halfway

Sometimes you just want to bake a tray of cookies. And sometimes you want to roast the entire carcass of a small animal. While dual-door ovens are all the rage for situations like the former, they’re lousy for those times when you want to cook something really big.

But Samsung’s latest oven–the NE59J7850WS Electric Flex Duo–has a clever new trick that brings the benefits of big and small oven compartments with minimal compromise. The door of its new oven opens like any other, but if you hold a button on the handle, a hinge releases in the middle of the door, and you just open the top half.





Coupled with a removable divider inside the oven, it allows you a choice: Bake two things in two different compartments at different temperatures at the same time, or rip out the internal divider, and just treat the thing as one big oven.

Of course, the new door has a drawback vs a standard double oven. There’s still no way to open just that bottom compartment on its own, so any time you want to check what you’re cooking below, you’ll be releasing heat from the top portion. But hey, beggars can’t be choosers. If you want to squeeze a whole pig inside your kitchen, there may be consequences.

