Meet Liz Segran and Daniel Terdiman, Fast Company’s Newest Writers

Liz Segran

Liz Segran started her career in journalism by studying classical Indian poetry that’s been out of circulation for 700 years. That may not seem like great training for a business reporter, but think about it: She’s been digging up documents from a time before telephones. She translated and published some of these poems in her 2012 book The River Speaks: The Vaiyai Poems from the Paripatal. And since getting her PhD from U.C. Berkeley she’s written for The Atlantic, Foreign Policy, The Nation, The New Republic, and Salon. All this, along with her globe-trotting youth (Brussels, Paris, Singapore, Jakarta, London, and New York City), qualify her as a member of Generation Flux. But more than anything else it’s the articles she’s already written for Fast Company that landed her the job. We’re excited to have her join us as a staff writer based in Cambridge, MA. (and visiting the New York office regularly). You can reach her here at esegran (at) fastcompany dot com.