How To Make Industry Networking Events Worth It

Across three startups in the last 15 years of my life, I’ve experienced the value of building a network and the long-term relationships that go along with it.

Not only has my professional network helped me to build my current business; keeping in touch and maintaining contacts has become my business.

And in all my years of strategic networking, I can say confidently that the most valuable place to network is at those “official” industry events. Yes, they seem a little incestuous and, in this day and age, appear to fly in the face of the “disruptive experimentation” that arises from people in completely different industries getting together for a chat. But really, truly, whether you’re recruiting, looking for opportunities, in need of strategic connection, or just trying to move deeper into the universe of your industry, these events are invaluable.

That said, these aren’t the kinds of events you show up to casually. If, for example, you imagine you’ll have a few drinks, head over to the event to pick up a few business cards, and head home, you’ll be sorely disappointed. To get the most from these events, there’s quite a bit of front-loaded strategizing and after-the-fact upkeep. Think long-term goals, a slow burn, and you’ll approach these events with a much more productive attitude.

The key to succeeding at these events is your mindset. Come prepared, ready to help (think: “pay it forward”), and you’re a lot more likely to get real value, to make lifelong connections with people who’ll help you succeed (and vice versa).

Here are some small steps to ensure you are making the most of a networking event:

Identify your goals: Know why you’re going to this event. Is this relevant to your business? Do you want a new job? A strategic partner? An investor? Answering this question is key to your preparation as it helps identify if there’s actually a need to attend the event, who you should meet, and how you should talk with them.