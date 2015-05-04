This Weird Bike Just Raised $973,764 On A $50,000 Kickstarter Goal

It’s both one of the world’s strangest bicycles and astonishingly popular on Kickstarter: Halfbike II by Kolelinia has raised $973,764 on a $50,000 goal.

Halfbike II looks like an odd crossover between a unicycle and a skateboard, and is ridden standing. Riders turn by using their weight and leaning one way or another. The experience, illustrated in videos of people jumping obstacles and performing acrobatics with the contraption, is something in between skiing, biking, and skateboarding. The bike is also foldable and weighs less than 18 lbs., to make it more transportable.

Halfbike II cost $349 through the Kickstarter campaign–and will retail for $599. Halfbike I, the previous model, cost $900 retail.

Halfbike’s designers, Martin Angelov and Mihail Klenov, two young architects living in Sofia, Bulgaria, market the vehicle as a new type of urban transportation, as well as a recreational device.

“I think the key to our success is this completely new biking experience we created, which can hardly be compared to any other sport,” says Angelov. “I think people are curious.”

The idea for a standing bike first occurred to them when they were studying architecture together in 2010. It was just one of several alternative cycling concepts they considered. They loved biking and had a strong interest in new types of urban commute. As aspiring architects, they were keen to show off their design skills at a bicycle design competition, for which they produced an early sketch of a standing bike with a single wheel at the back.

The first prototype was totally unrideable and ridiculous.

They didn’t win an award at the contest–and for a couple of years, nothing happened.