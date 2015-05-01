Purina Wishes YouTube Happy 10th Birthday By Celebrating A Decade Of Dog And Cat Videos

It’s tough to believe that YouTube has only been around for 10 years. What did we all do at work all day before 2005? How did we get our cute animal fix on a daily, if not hourly basis? The platform’s cultural impact around the world is a significant achievement–1 billion users, billions of uploads, and trillions of views–and it’s worth noting that the first video ever uploaded to YouTube was, appropriately, an animal video .

Since April 23, 2005, YouTube has become a treasure chest of animal love, helping pets and pet owners around the world show how truly weird (and cute) they can be. In 2014 alone, people watched nearly 1.3 billion hours of animal-related videos on YouTube. To celebrate a decade of mass pet worship, Purina created an ad to wish YouTube happy birthday, cutting together a slew of popular pet videos that’s a stroll down work-distraction memory lane.

YouTube itself is celebrating its special relationship with animals by unleashing its list of the most memorable YouTube ads starring our furry friends.