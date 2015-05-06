How Do I Politely Tell A Coworker He’s Being Way Too Loud?

Editor’s Note: This article is one of the top 10 most uncomfortable work situations of 2015. See the full list here.

We’ve long lamented open office plans, and dreamed of ways to help eliminate distractions. In the meantime, you can’t change your office layout, which means you have to find a way to deal with hearing every . . . single . . . sound that your coworkers make.

Psychologist Art Markman gives a reader advice on how to deal with an annoying coworker.

Hello, Like many people, I work in an open office, and while I like all the people I work with, there is a person who sits behind me who I don’t know (he is part of another team that I don’t work with) who is really annoying. It seems like he is making one annoying noise after another all day long: He has a loud phone voice for both work-related and nonwork phone calls, he seems to only like to eat super-crunchy foods from noisy plastic bags, and is always doing this “sniff, sniff” thing with his nose that is like the beating of the tell-tale heart in the Edgar Allan Poe story–it’s slowly driving me insane. I don’t know how to bring this up. Saying, “Excuse me, I’m sure you’re a decent human being, but everything you do makes me want to stab my eardrums with a pen” seems a little harsh. Any suggestions? At My Wits’ End

Dear Wits’ End:

My sympathies. The open office environment is full of distractions. When you have a particular coworker whose habits are getting on your nerves, that just adds to the overall frustration of having to pay attention in a noisy environment.

Art Markman is a professor of psychology and marketing at the University of Texas at Austin. His latest book, Smart Change, focuses on how you can use the science of motivation to change your behavior at work and home. Follow @abmarkman.

Before reaching out to your colleague, there are a few things you might want to do. If you aren’t sure already, you should confirm that this colleague is special in his ability to annoy you. Spend a couple of days working in another part of the office. It would be a shame to take action, only to find that there is another annoyance just waiting to happen.

Second, you might want to use your cell phone to record yourself for a few hours. As attuned as we may be to other people’s habits, we are often blind to our own. Knowing the ways that you may be getting on other people’s nerves is useful. It can make you a little more sympathetic to your colleague. Plus, there is nothing worse than complaining to someone, only to have them lob the same complaints back at you.