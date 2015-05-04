Should I Fire Someone Who Works Hard But Isn’t Meeting Expectations?

Editor’s Note: This article is one of the top 10 most uncomfortable work situations of 2015. See the full list here.

Firing someone is one of the most difficult things many managers ever have to do in their careers. But what about when the person isn’t doing anything wrong exactly, but she’s just not the employee you had hoped for?

Leadership coach Lolly Daskal helps guide us through this difficult conversation.

Hello. A little over a year ago, I hired a woman for an entry-level position. She came recommended from a former colleague, and interviewed well. She works really hard, often staying late to finish things, but that’s part of the problem: It takes her much too long to do tasks that I would have expected her to have more mastery over by now. I’ve gone over her strengths and weaknesses at both a six-month and one-year review, and she acted like she understood how she was failing to meet expectations, but each time, she hasn’t improved. I feel like I’ve made an effort to help her succeed, but I don’t have the time to babysit her and teach her how to get better at her job. I don’t want to have to fire her, because I do get the sense that she’s doing her best; I’m just afraid that her best isn’t good enough. Is there any other way to approach the situation? Thanks for your help.

Lolly Daskal is a Leadership Development and CEO coach and consultant and founder of Lead From Within. Follow her @LollyDaskal.

Good for you for reaching out and asking how to deal with your employee. It’s not so hard to fire someone when they are not doing their work and not even trying. But when they are making every effort and genuinely working hard, it’s part of your responsibility to give them every opportunity to be successful. Here’s a plan for working through it:

Tell her the truth. As her employer, you owe it to her to tell her the truth–and you owe it to yourself. Make a list of your expectations of what the job requires, and ask her if she feels she is performing up to par. If she says yes, tell her what more you need in terms of speed and performance; if she says she is struggling, thank her for her candor and explain to her what the job requires in terms of proficiency.

At the same time, ask if there are contingencies you aren’t aware of that may be affecting her performance–for example, it may be that other employees are interrupting her work for you with outside demands, or that she has inadequate technology or supplies.

Set a time for a follow-up meeting in a couple of weeks to a month, with the understanding that her performance is being closely observed.