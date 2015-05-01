With Elder-Support Service, Apple Moves Deeper Into The Health Care Space

In partnership with a company called Japan Post, IBM and Apple plan to bring an iPad-based service to 4 or 5 million elderly people in the Asian nation by 2020.

Japan Post is a government-owned holding company that runs a postal service, and it already offered a “watch over” service through which, for a fee, postal employees checked up on elderly people and reported back to their families about their well-being. If all goes as planned, by next year, that same Japan Post worker will show up at elderly people’s homes with an iPad loaded with “quality of life” apps that help do things like scheduling medical appointments, hiring home maintenance professionals, volunteering, and coordinating travel. When the postal service employees check in, they’ll also help their customers with any questions about using this suite of apps.

It’s pretty smart for a company with daily access to people’s homes, like the postal service, to expand into elder care. It’s also a pretty great way for Apple to sell 4 million or 5 million iPads to Japan Post, which will provide the iPads to customers for free and charge a subscription fee for the service.





In addition to being a postal service, Japan Post—by its own report, Japan’s largest employer–is also a bank. It is also an insurance company—the largest life insurer in Japan, according to Japan Post CEO Taizo Nishimuro.

Insurance companies in the U.S. and elsewhere have, like companies in most industries, been working hard to incorporate more data from more sources into their businesses. Progressive Insurance, for instance, has a program through which users can install a device in their car to collect data on their driving. Good drivers get better rates. Life insurer John Hancock offers discounts based on Fitbit data. According to the New York Times, the company powering the John Hancock program, a South African business called Vitality, also works with other employers and health insurers in the United States.

Japan Post’s service, which is designed to be a central coordination point for seniors’ lives, could paint a much fuller picture of how lifestyle and health intersect for the insurer.

All data collected through the iPad apps will be anonymized, except in instances when customers choose to opt in so that they can, for instance, share their schedules with the Japan Post employee who works with them. But even with anonymized data, the big data possibilities are promising. “Sometimes if it’s anonymized, you’ll be able to do broad studies around what is effective and what isn’t,” says IBM CEO Ginni Rometty.