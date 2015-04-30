advertisement
This Is A Video Of A Cute Puppy Freaking Out About His Adorable Hiccups

By KC Ifeanyi1 minute Read

Meet Buck. Buck has the hiccups. But being only eight weeks old, he doesn’t understand that it’s a totally normal thing. So when Buck hiccups, he also adorably spazzes out. Life is hard to figure out, Buck–hang in there, buddy.

