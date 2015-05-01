Visualized: The Complete Hero Roster Of The Mighty Avengers

Avengers: Age of Ultron has arrived alas, adding three new superheroes–Scarlet Witch, Quicksilver, and Vision–to the core team of Earthy’s Mightiest Heroes: Captain America, Hulk, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Iron Man, and Thor.

But as the latest infographic from Brooklyn-based Pop Chart Labs amply shows, the team still has a long way to go before the 9 Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this roster can match the chaos of the seemingly infinite Avengers lineups in the comic books,

Titled Assembled!, the poster tracks every single iteration of the Avengers from the first issue in September 1963 all the way to day, using hand-drawn head icons to represent each hero. So far, there have been 87 Avengers in all, including some surprising heroes from the comic books that, for licensing reasons, can never join the Avengers on the big screen, like Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, and X-Men’s Wolverine.

All in all, there have been 44 different iterations of the Avengers lineup in its 50-plus-year history. And that’s only if you count the core Avengers, and not their substitutes, replacements, sidekicks, or hangers-on. If you add in Avengers spin-off teams like the West Coast Avengers, the Young Avengers, the Dark Avengers, the Great Lakes Avengers, and even the Pet Avengers, there would probably be hundreds more.

Like all Pop Chart Labs prints, Assembled! is printed on 100 lb. archival stock and is currently available for pre-order for $35. Buy one here.