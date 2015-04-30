Today in Tabs: Every Lizard, Consumed

I have no idea what’s going on in my country! The United Kingdom (which is made up of–say it with me–England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland) is holding a general election on the 7th of May, and I have absolutely no idea who I should vote for.

In theory, the UK has a multi-party system. In practice, we have a three-party system. And in reality, we have a two-party system, with the right-wing Conservative Party and left-wing Labor Party passing power back-and-forth over the years the way the Republicans and Democrats do in the US.

That third party, the Liberal Democrats (a radically-centrist group) traditionally weren’t very important, usually serving only to siphon votes from the other parties (and make my mum laugh when their pamphlets fell through our letterbox). Last election, though, resulted in no one party having a majority, and the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats forming a coalition government. It hasn’t gone well.

What are my options this time? I can choose from: the people who want to cut the deficit/stop spending any money on vital services; the people who supported a possible war criminal; the people who betrayed their ideals to get a tiny bit of power by joining with the Conservatives but then failed to pass the electoral reform we desperately need; or the people who are racists.

I’ve never voted before (I’ve always been out of the country and too lazy to set up postal voting), and I feel like I should be excited at the prospect of exercising my right as a citizen, but I have no hope of any real change or progress. (Could that be somehow related to the fact that majority politics will always lead to mundane governance because the only truly impactful ideas are extremist ones?)

I think the best option for me is to avoid having to make a choice at all by staying up late the night before the polls open and subsequently sleeping through the whole day. After all, I won’t need to get up to bug Rusty, as I’ve been doing all this month. Yes, this is my last Intern Tab, and I’d like to end this depressing entry by thanking Mr. Foster for the opportunity and guidance, Atavist and Somewhere for the support/cash, and you, our readers, for sending daily @replies to my Twitter praising me for my excellent writing and shining intelligence.

Oh, wait–nobody’s been doing that. It’s no wonder I’m bloody leaving, then.