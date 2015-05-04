Dogs Bring Out The Best In Humanity In This Sweet Pedigree Campaign

One of the best ways to change the conversation in any room is to bring in a puppy. You could be just about to ask for a raise, get a divorce, whatever, and as soon as that adorable little dog is in sight, everyone forgets about whatever it was they were talking about.





Pedigree has taken that idea and come up with its own theory, that dogs bring out the best in all of us. In a new global “Feed the Good” campaign, the brand is rolling out films, ads, and other creative built around the insight that dogs bring out the good in people as their innocence helps us reconnect with our own.

From Brazil and agency AlmapBBDO is the touching short film “First Days Out,” chronicling the release of two ex-cons who each adopt dogs soon after getting out of prison. It’s a heartwarming look at how new canine companions can significantly impact a person’s life in such a short time.





In another spot from the campaign, this time from Australia and agency Clemenger BBDO, we see a few young gentlemen getting into a relatively heated argument that won’t end well. Just before the fists begin to fly, a dog cries out for help and changes the entire situation.

The campaign will continue to roll out with more work from New Zealand and the U.S., with additional markets slated for later in the year and 2016.