Windows 10 Gives The Phone Another Shot At Being A PC

There was a lot to chew on during the keynote yesterday at Microsoft’s Build conference in San Francisco. The company announced plans to let developers use code written for iOS and Android apps in Windows programs . It showed off new uses for its HoloLens augmented-reality headset , such as teaching anatomy with life-size, interactive human bodies. It finally revealed that the new browser that will displace Internet Explorer will be known as Microsoft Edge .

But the single bit of keynote which spoke most directly to my brain and heart was Microsoft mobile honcho Joe Belfiore’s demonstration of a Windows 10 feature known as Continuum. It let him use a Windows phone with a big display, a keyboard, and a mouse–effectively turning it into a conventional Windows PC.

Windows 10 Continuum

Belfiore began his demo by explaining that Windows phones that support this feature don’t actually exist yet, so he would be simulating the experience. That’s okay. I’ve been craving something along these lines for years: Here’s a piece I wrote about the idea back in 2009. I can surely wait a little longer.

Motorola’s Atrix and its Webtop dock

Continuum isn’t the industry’s first pass at turning a phone into a PC. In January 2011, Motorola made a splash at the CES conference with a phone called the Atrix. It offered an optional $500 dock that was basically a laptop with no brains. You plugged the Atrix into a slot on the back, whereupon you could run Firefox and other apps on the dock’s 11.6″ screen, using software which Moto called Webtop.

I loved, loved, loved the idea. The reality, however, was not a big whoop. The dock sold for $500–the price of a midrange Windows notebook–and the Atrix’s wheezy performance and cumbersome software didn’t make for a PC-like experience. Motorola fiddled with the Webtop idea only into late 2012 before giving up. I paused to mourn its loss, but only briefly.

Motorola’s Webtop was about turning a phone into a laptop. In Belfiore’s Build keynote at least, Continuum served to turn a Windows phone into a desktop computer, which allows it to sidestep some of the challenges that Moto never quite resolved. But I’m hopeful that Microsoft is onto something that might be more practical.

Here’s why: