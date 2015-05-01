Watch An Audi Give Birth, And All The Gay Marriage Memories You Missed: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

“Dear God, smash me into a million pieces.” This is not something you expect to hear in a commercial about toilet paper. You expect words like fluffy, soft, comfortable. An adorable pet or forest creature perhaps. But in a new campaign for Quilted Northern, agency Droga5 dispenses with the potty pretense and gets down to some real talk.

In the brand’s “Designed to be Forgotten” campaign, directed by Oscar-nominated director Bennett Miller (Foxcatcher),we meet Daddy Gator, Little Miss Puffytail, and Great Grandpa Thaddeus, three bathroom decorations that are forced to face the terrible, terrible reality of having to actually watch the throne. And it’s nothing like Kanye or Jay Z said.

Grab a seat, settle in, and read more about our picks for this week’s best in brand creativity.

What: Hallmark continues its ongoing #PutYourHeartToPaper campaign with a collection of adult children talking about their moms. The biggest tearjerker of the bunch is when Alex talks about his mother’s unconditional love and support.

Who: Hallmark, Leo Burnett Chicago

Why We Care: A sweet ad for a mainstream brand that also happens to respectfully star a transgender man. Progress.

What: An unflinching look at how bathroom tchotchkes feel about their crappy lot in life.

Who: Quilted Northern, Droga5, Bennett Miller

Why We Care: No dogs, no forest creatures, no paper science, just great writing and direction to make these perhaps the most honest, funniest toilet paper ads of all time.

What: An Audi R8 gives birth to the new RS 3 Sportback.

Who: Audi, BBH London

Why We Care: A strange but stunning look at what Transformers childbirth looks like, and a clever play on automobile design metaphor that’s so graphic and exhausting, you might want to pass out some cigars afterwards.

What: A very realistic look at what gay weddings of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s might have looked like to remind people the Supreme Court is still deciding whether gay marriage is a constitutional right.

Who: PFLAG Canada, FCB Toronto, FCB Chicago

Why We Care: A stylish, poignant reminder that for many people the fight continues for the right to enjoy memories many others take for granted.