From Google’s Hiring Secrets To Creative Habits: April’s Top 10 Leadership Stories

This month we covered a lot of ground: we learned Goggle’s HR secrets, studied the habits of creative and persistent people, explored why millennials understand the future of work, and even discovered that there is magic word that will help us get more done.
Here are the stories you loved in Leadership, for the month of April.
1. Google’s Head of HR Shares His Hiring Secrets
How does one go about hiring a handful of great talent out of 2 million promising applicants? Google senior vice president of people operations, Laszlo Bock, spoke to Fast Company about his new book, Work Rules, which offers an insider’s view on the Google hiring process. “We put a lot of time and effort to work at Google into making this a place where you can be who you are,” says Bock.
2. Why Saying This Four-Letter Word Can Transform Your Productivity
Like bookends on a shelf, saying out loud that you’re “done” can have a transformative effect on the way your brain deals with tasks, giving assignments a clear beginning and a clear end. “What we want to do if we want to set ourselves up for increasing productivity is put minor or smaller challenges in front of us so we build up that ‘done’ moment,” says psychologist Leslie Sherlin. The greatest benefit? Once all is said and “done,” the feel-good hormone seratonin floods the brain.
3. Five Habits of Creative People
Like a muscle, your creative impulse is something you can hone and strengthen over time. And whether it’s knowing when to throw the towel in or pay attention to details, creative people utilize these five habits when it comes to tackling new projects or solving old problems.
4. Why Millennials Understand The Future Of Work Better Than Anyone Else
Millennials understand that the future of work isn’t 9-5. Freelancer’s Union founder Sara Horowitz makes the case for why they are the first generation of freelance natives, and what we all can learn from how they are redefining their careers.
5. How Introverts Can Network Without Changing Their Personalities
It’s no secret that extroverts are naturally skilled at building large social networks, but in her new book, Count Me In: How I Stepped Off The Sidelines, Created Connection, And Built A Fuller, Richer, More Lived-in Life, author Emily White insists that introverts are more than capable of doing the same. “It’s like saying introverts don’t need to eat,” says White. “We all need that sense of being part of something, but for introverts, we find it in a slightly different way.”
6. Why You Should Never Paint Office Walls White
Even as more companies adopt open-office layouts and team-bonding activities to improve employee morale, many offices remain woefully dull when it comes to color in the workplace. According to a new study from the University of Texas, white or gray walls may exacerbate an office’s low-morale issues. Instead, employers should paint the “town” blue or green––red is actually too intense for most employees––it’ll keep everyone in high spirits and less prone to stress.
7. 7 Habits Of Highly Persistent People
Often the only difference between success and failure is the ability to keep going. Highly persistent people have these vital qualities in common that sustain them long after most people have given up.
8. What It Takes To Change Your Brain’s Patterns After Age 25
Unfortunately, research shows that your thought patterns are pretty much set by age 25, but that doesn’t mean there’s zero possibility for change. Here, a few tips for those looking to challenge their habits and become better leaders in the process.
9.How Bill Gates, Andy Grove, And Steve Jobs Found Success Without Business Training
It’s no secret that the founders of Microsoft, Apple, and Intel had many flaws, but that doesn’t make their accomplishments any less admirable. See how these three titans of industry moved past their shortcomings (or faced them head on) to build great products.
10. The New Etiquette Rules For Quitting Your Job
Whether you’re leaving on a good note (or not), it’s important to go out on as high a note as possible. From giving plenty of notice to not slacking off, here’s how you can make your transition to a new job easy on your now-former employer.