From Google’s Hiring Secrets To Creative Habits: April’s Top 10 Leadership Stories

How does one go about hiring a handful of great talent out of 2 million promising applicants? Google senior vice president of people operations, Laszlo Bock, spoke to Fast Company about his new book, Work Rules, which offers an insider’s view on the Google hiring process. “We put a lot of time and effort to work at Google into making this a place where you can be who you are,” says Bock.





Like bookends on a shelf, saying out loud that you’re “done” can have a transformative effect on the way your brain deals with tasks, giving assignments a clear beginning and a clear end. “What we want to do if we want to set ourselves up for increasing productivity is put minor or smaller challenges in front of us so we build up that ‘done’ moment,” says psychologist Leslie Sherlin. The greatest benefit? Once all is said and “done,” the feel-good hormone seratonin floods the brain.





Like a muscle, your creative impulse is something you can hone and strengthen over time. And whether it’s knowing when to throw the towel in or pay attention to details, creative people utilize these five habits when it comes to tackling new projects or solving old problems.





Millennials understand that the future of work isn’t 9-5. Freelancer’s Union founder Sara Horowitz makes the case for why they are the first generation of freelance natives, and what we all can learn from how they are redefining their careers.





It’s no secret that extroverts are naturally skilled at building large social networks, but in her new book, Count Me In: How I Stepped Off The Sidelines, Created Connection, And Built A Fuller, Richer, More Lived-in Life, author Emily White insists that introverts are more than capable of doing the same. “It’s like saying introverts don’t need to eat,” says White. “We all need that sense of being part of something, but for introverts, we find it in a slightly different way.”