McDonald’s Solves A Messy Takeout Problem With A New Bag That’s Also A Tray

Everyone, at one point or another, has worn their McDonald’s. Not in a French retail partnership kind of way, but the real, this-Quarter-Pounder-just slopped-on-my-shirt situation.

A lot of times this happens because you hit the drive-thru or decided to get take-out and shame eat that double Big Mac in your cubicle, and balancing a burger, fries and drink on your lap can be a precarious challenge. But agency DDB Budapest has created the Bag Tray, an innovative approach to packaging that is exactly what it sounds like. A bag that’s also a tray.





It makes sharing some fries in the backseat of the car so much easier, and seriously cuts the odds of you spending the afternoon walking around work with two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun being smeared across the crotch of your jeans.