Heineken Saved $84 Million By Using Less Water And Energy–And Wants The World To Know

Last month Heineken tweeted that it had saved €75 million ($83.8 million) over the last six years by using less energy and water in its breweries. Like many people, I was intrigued. So I decided to find out how they did it and if others could follow their lead.

This wouldn’t be possible for every company: The Amsterdam-based Heineken, after all, runs a huge operation. It has 160 breweries in 70 countries and is one of the top three beer producers in the world, alongside SABMiller and Anheuser-Busch. The amount of barley, hops, and water that Heineken’s beer production requires not only commands a ton of energy but also impacts farming communities globally.

When I inquired about the savings figure at Heineken, a corporate relations representative there was adamant that I receive its 2014 sustainability report in the mail. That seemed a bit inefficient and not super green, but sure. I was surprised to find a small stack of recycled, Heineken-branded coasters, instead of a report intended for shareholders.

The first coaster read: “This is the sustainability report,” and included instructions on how to use a mobile app called Blippar to scan either the coaster or a standard Heineken bottle to redirect the app to the company’s online sustainability report. The message was clear: Heineken doesn’t just want shareholders to know how green its business is; it wants to directly involve consumers in a conversation around sustainability.

It turns out that the €75 million savings come from Heineken’s long-term sustainability program, “Brewing a Better World.” Started in 2010, the program has been continuously monitoring the company’s improvements in its sustainable business practices against 2008 benchmarks. Heineken will reassess its progress every three years until 2020, but 2015 is a major milestone year for the program.





By the end of last year, Heineken had already surpassed some of its “Brewing a Better World” program’s 2015 and 2020 goals. Compared to 2008 levels, Heineken reduced its breweries’ water consumption by 23%. Buoyed by this early success, Heineken has tightened its 2020 water consumption targets even more: from 3.9 liters of water per liter of beer to 3.5. In addition, Heineken reduced its breweries’ CO2 emissions by 30% compared to 2008, beating its 2015 targets one year early.

Heineken is making some green investments, transitioning to using more solar- and wind-powered brewing equipment as well as using greener cooling agents in their breweries. According to Peter Jonkers, green brewery program manager at Heineken, operators in Heineken’s breweries worldwide have been constantly measuring the energy consumption of their brewing equipment, trying to beat an internal “utility benchmark model.”