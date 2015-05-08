The Paris Vacation That Evolved Into A Career

Erica Berman didn’t move to Paris to start a business. She initially landed there in 1992 in a way that probably sounds familiar: as a freshly minted journalism school graduate, curious about life’s possibilities.

At the time, the Internet was barely a thing. But over the next two decades, Berman would leverage the Internet’s growing capabilities to turn her Parisian lifestyle into what she says is a profit-making business. Today, Berman runs the online boutique vacation rental business Haven in Paris and cultivates the company’s brand through its companion lifestyle blog, HiP Paris.

In the world of luxury travel, lifestyle is a commodity. Berman found her industry sweet spot by promoting her business as a lifestyle brand within a network of bloggers. Haven in Paris now has properties in Paris, Provence, Tuscany, and London, offering apartments and villas that range from $950 to $13,500 per week.

Haven in Paris’s website.

Now Berman has plenty to keep her busy, as she navigates tech’s fast-changing landscape. When Berman launched Haven in Paris in 2006, she had much less competition than she does today. “There weren’t responsive websites; there was no Airbnb,” she says.

While Airbnb is a threat to her business, Berman maintains a competitive advantage by offering a personal-touch, high-quality service over what she sees as an impersonal, massive catalog of real estate. Each property on Haven is vetted, and a real live human always greets renters on location.

Still, the challenges can be daunting: For example, Google recently changed its search algorithm to favor responsive websites that specifically scale to mobile devices and tablets. Haven in Paris is now overhauling its site to better meet the demands of mobile devices and prevent Google from downgrading them in future search results.

The HiP Paris blog.

Before starting her business, Berman briefly worked as a waitress in a Parisian wine bar, and then attended photography school. Eventually, she met a business partner and started a property rental business, which they ran together until 2004. Over those 10 years, Berman amassed the pool of contacts she needed to found Haven in Paris. Along the way, she’s also learned some invaluable lessons for any entrepreneur–no matter where they start.