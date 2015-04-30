Sign Your Pledge To Quit Smoking With This Black Ink Made From Smokers’ Lungs

For decades we’ve been faced with the images of diseased mouths and lungs to encourage us to quit or dissuade us from ever starting to smoke. TV ads, print ads, even pictures on the cigarette packs have sent us graphically clear messages about the repercussions of a tobacco habit. But a campaign from the Thai Health Promotion Foundation and agency BBDO Proximity Thailand took the physical consequences of smoking to new, creatively gross levels.

Together with the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University, they extracted black yuck substance from smokers’ donated lungs to create black ink, that the Foundation then packaged in cool ink jars and distributed to the public.





According to the agency, the response on social media and across Thai news outlets helped helped boost participation in the foundation’s quit smoking initiatives by 500%.