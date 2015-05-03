This Visual Joke Hidden Throughout “Shaun Of The Dead” Will Sneak Up On You Like a Zombie

Edgar Wright is one of the most clever comedy directors working today. A savvy editor proved as much recently with a video showcasing the visual humor in Wright’s films, including Shaun of the Dead. However, a newly unearthed visual joke, hidden in plain sight throughout Shaun of the Dead, suggests Wright is even more clever than he’s gotten credit for.





In the director’s breakthrough film, we spend some time with Simon Pegg’s ambition-less child-man protagonist prior to the zombie apocalypse implicit in the title. In that time, the character stumbles across a number of distinguished extras who add color to the London background. Some of these people are meant to stand out so that we recognize them later when they return as zombies. What a sharp-eyed redditor noticed recently, though, is that way more of these extras return than you realized, and he’s compiled images of them in a gallery.

A delivery guy, a man washing his car, a groom at the grocery store, some guy–all of these people and more are clearly visible in before and after shots that Wright planted throughout the film just so people would one day uncover them. How he sat on that information without screaming it from the highest mountain on the Internet during the film’s 10th anniversary last year, we may never know.