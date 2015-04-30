This Compendium Of Trailer Tropes Shows That, Yes, Movie Trailers Are All Exactly The Same

If it seems more difficult to get excited about movie trailers lately, it’s not your fault. You tried your best. As a new video patiently explains, pretty much all trailers are practically identical now, making each new offering seem as vaguely Netflix-able as the next.

Created by YouTubers Red Letter Media, the accurately titled All Trailers Are The Same!! begins as all trailers do, with an establishing shot of a city–only here it’s several establishing shots, preceded by a caption describing what we’re seeing. The video uses examples mostly from a certain kind of movie, big budget blockbusters like The Avengers and World War Z, but some elements are also used liberally in films across the entire spectrum. You’d have to look pretty far into the mumblecore catalogue to get away from the Build Up To Silence–Then Bam!, after all.





If this video has a bludgeoning effect over the course of its eight minutes–okay, we get it–that’s nothing compared to how it feels after seeing the trailers it borrows from roll out in a cavalcade of cinematic sameness for the last several years. Coming soon: maybe something different?