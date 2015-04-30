A Transgender Son Salutes His Mom In Hallmark’s Tearjerker Mother’s Day Ad

For Mother’s Day this year, Hallmark’s ongoing #PutYourHeartToPaper campaign asked a collection of adult children to talk about their moms. This is, of course, a recipe for openly weeping at work, and the biggest tearjerker of the bunch is when Alex talks about how his mom’s unconditional love and support helped him become the person he is.

If anything it should remind us that Mother’s Day is coming and you should probably plan to do more than send her an email.





The spot continues Hallmark’s openly inclusive campaign. For Valentine’s Day, #PutYourHeartToPaper featured a gay couple talking about their relationship.