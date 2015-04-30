The Future Of Livescribe’s Smartpens: Smarter Software

The company makes a line of smartpens that capture audio as you write and sync it in real time with your notes, using specialized paper and companion software. Journalists can use Livescribe to pull precise recorded quotes from hasty scribbles, and students can focus on diagrams or bullet points while capturing a professor’s narration. In meetings, Livescribe can help flag the important moments so no one has to wade through an hour-long audio file later.

The Livescribe 3, its special paper, and its Android app

Since its original launch in 2008, Livescribe has introduced new hardware only a few times, and one of the products it currently sells is nearly four years old. The other is pushing 18 months, and it doesn’t seem like either is getting phased out anytime soon.

And that’s okay. I’ve been a believer in Livescribe since 2011, when my wife bought me an Echo smartpen as a gift (on the advice of a journalist pal of mine that she’d met). I still use that same pen today to conduct interviews, and the closest thing it’s ever needed to maintenance has been new ink cartridges. What Livescribe really needs more than new hardware–and what it intends to work on now–is better software.

The first step is an Android app for Livescribe 3, the company’s flagship smartpen. Unlike the Echo, which has a built-in microphone, the Livescribe 3 uses a phone or tablet to capture audio. And instead of syncing to a computer over USB, as the Echo does, Livescribe 3 immediately loads notes onto the phone or tablet via Bluetooth. The pen launched with iOS support in October 2013, and it’s just now getting an Android Preview Edition in North America. The full Android version will arrive next month.

Pairing the Livescribe 3 with the app

Bryan Rodrigues, Livescribe’s head of marketing, said the company had been waiting for widespread adoption of Android 4.4 KitKat, which added native Bluetooth Smart support to the platform. Bluetooth Smart’s low-power connection allows up to 14 hours of note-taking on a charge, whereas a standard Bluetooth connection might have drained the pen’s battery in a quarter of that time.

Developing for Android also required some special considerations. Instead of relying on a single app, the Android version uses a second Livescribe Link app to manage the Bluetooth connection and check the phone or tablet’s compatibility. Livescribe also took the time to embrace Android’s Material Design language instead of just cloning the look and feel of the iOS app.