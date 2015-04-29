advertisement
“Girl, You Don’t Need Makeup” Is The Most Wonderful Thing Of The Week

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Amy Schumer’s new song, “Girl, You Don’t Need Makeup,” is the most wonderful thing of the week. Not only is it hilarious, it has also inspired thousands of people to respond with photos of themselves not wearing makeup on Twitter. Tell us what you think of this sketch at #MostWonderful.

