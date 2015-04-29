Your YouTube Impatience Results In This “Terrible Fatal Car Crash,” And A Message About Road Safety

It’s happens all the time. A YouTube video promises something exciting but when you click on it and see it’s 10 minutes long, the instinct is almost irresistible to fast-forward by scrolling along the timeline to see when the action happens.

A new road safety PSA from agency BBDO Russia manipulates our impatience with a video promising the “MOST TERRIBLE FATAL CAR CRASH EVER” that only shows a car crash in the video, and in the thumbnails on the video timeline, if you’re caught skipping ahead to see what happens. If you watch the video without fast-forwarding, it’s a safe uneventful drive (albeit one with some odd editing). Y’know, the kind where nobody gets hurt.







Much like Geico’s unskippable pre-roll ad, it taps into a common user behavior to deliver an unexpected creative experience on a familiar platform. Considering the sheer volume of content assaulting our eyeballs every day, it’s a strategy we’ll no doubt be seeing more of.