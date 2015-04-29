Hulu Follows Up Seinfeld Streaming Deal With New Shows From J.J. Abrams, Amy Poehler, And More

While the NewFronts are typically a place where media companies unveil their shiny new toys in order to woo advertisers, Hulu’s biggest headline is for a show about nothing that hasn’t had a new episode since 1998. The company announced it had nabbed exclusive streaming rights to all nine seasons of Seinfeld, in a deal worth upwards of $160 million .

But just like Yahoo and Aol, the company is also investing heavily in original content, with five new shows from big name executive producers like J.J. Abrams, Amy Poehler, and Jason Reitman.

11/22/63

From Abrams comes 11/22/63, based on the Stephen King thriller, starring James Franco as a high school history teacher who travels back in time to prevent the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Julie Klausner, Billy Eichner, and Andrea Martin star in the Poehler produced comedy Difficult People, about two best friends living in NYC. Casual is a dysfunctional family story about a bachelor brother and his newly divorced sister, executive produced by Reitman. The Way is a 10-episode drama series examines a family at the center of a controversial faith–based movement. YouTube star Freddie Wong will star in Rocketjump: The Show, a half-hour comedy series that will chronicle the filmmaking behind RocketJump’s newest short.

The company also announced a new deal with AMC that gives Hulu exclusive streaming rights to future series produced by AMC Networks, including the Walking Dead companion series Fear the Walking Dead. The whole “future series” part means Mad Men and Breaking Bad aren’t included.