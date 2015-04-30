In A Disaster, This Device Lets People Communicate Without A Cell Signal, Wi-Fi, Or Power

In the wake of the massive earthquake in Nepal, as power went out, cell towers crumbled, and internet connections disappeared, a few people turned to ham radio to send messages about missing victims.

A team of Danish designers argue that they have a better solution for communication in disasters: A simple solar-powered device that uses a mesh network to send signals person to person even if phone lines and power are cut.

“Nepal is another tragic example of how natural disasters often damage the regular communication lines and power lines, affecting the response and relief coordination,” say designers Pernille Skjødt and Ida Stougaard, whose device, called Reachi, was a finalist in this year’s Global Social Venture Competition. “Once the regular communication lines and power lines are damaged, it is difficult to establish an overview of a disaster. Early information can improve the planning and prioritization of relief for a more effective response, and potentially save lives.”





Their gadget uses the same technology that underlies FireChat, the app that protesters have used in places like Hong Kong and Iraq to communicate when governments limit connectivity. By sending signals person to person, mesh networking can avoid the need for working cell towers.

Though FireChat is a smartphone app, the designers wanted to create a single-function device that was sturdier than a phone–the new gadget can survive immersion in a flood or storm surge–and that doesn’t need to be plugged in to work.

Their first test market will be the Philippines, a notoriously disaster-prone place that often suffers 30 natural disasters in a single year, from volcano eruptions to earthquakes to landslides and tropical storms. “We conducted field research in the Philippines just three months after a super typhoon had struck, and thereby experienced first hand what happens to a community in the aftermath of a disaster,” the designers say. “This has made us own the problem of the missing communication link that arises.”





The Philippines has a network of 1.8 million Red Cross volunteers across the country. The problem is that in a disaster they usually can’t talk to each other. With the new gadget, they’ll be able to instantly connect, using the natural distribution of the volunteers to build a net of coverage over the whole country.