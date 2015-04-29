Beets Don’t Kale My Vibe: Sweetgreen Creates A Pun-Tastic Kendrick Lamar-Themed Salad

Naming menu items after famous people is a long and storied tradition . But this might be a first.

Health food chain sweetgreen has created a new salad to celebrate Kendrick Lamar headlining its annual Sweetlife music festival this summer, and tapped some impressive pun skills to name it after one of the rapper’s hit songs. Beets Don’t Kale My Vibe will be available for the month of May, and takes its name from this tune off Lamar’s 2012 album good kid, m.A.A.d city.

Kendrick at sweetlife festival 2013

“We’ve been huge fans of Kendrick for a long time and are psyched that he’s back, and headlining our sweetlife festival,” says sweetgreen co-founder Jonathan Neman. “As an artist, he always keeps it real through his music and commitment to doing good. We’re all about great music, great food, and unique combinations that inspire–that’s what the Beets Don’t Kale My Vibe Salad is all about.”

The brand’s been selling T-shirts featuring the pun for a while, now 10% of all proceeds from the new salad will go to FoodCorps, the brand’s school charity partner that provides childhood education in nutrition, fitness, and health.





So what’s in it? “Naturally, the salad had to include good beets,” says Neman. “They’re marinated in balsamic vinegar with extra virgin olive oil and a hint of agave, and flash roasted. The rest of the flavors we built around the beets came together nicely: shredded kale, roasted chicken, goat cheese, honey-glazed pecans, and organic wild rice.”