advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

What’s The Future Of Innovation?

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

We sat down with Sarah Robb O’Hagan, President, Equinox, Payal Kadakia, CEO, ClassPass, Tim League, CEO, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and Jimmy Chamerlin, CEO, LiveOne, Inc. to find out who inspires them and what they think the future of innovation will look like.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life