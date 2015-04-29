Watch One Car Give Birth To Another In This Eye- And Ear-Popping Audi Spot

Prepare yourself, gentle reader, as this new spot from Audi depicts one car giving birth to another in graphic detail. There are contractions, waters breaking, (well, motor oil) and all you would anticipate in a strenuous labor and delivery process.

The 110-second spot, “Birth” is particularly remarkable in that not only were no cars harmed in the making of this film, no actual cars were even used in it. The cinema and online ad, by agency BBH London, is entirely computer generated.

The ad is based on the premise that the new RS 3 Sportback carries the DNA of the earlier R8 model, along with many of its characteristics, so the very logical concept of a birth was arrived at.





In order to make the film, directed by Andrew Proctor, Audi supplied production company The Mill+ with technical imagery and CAD (computer-aided design) data for both the R8 (mom) and the new RS 3 Sportback (baby). Technicians and VFX artists in London and Los Angeles then “built” the cars from this data and added the surroundings. The production team was also assisted by director Rupert Sanders, best known for his ad work on Halo and the 2012 movie, Snow White and the Huntsman.