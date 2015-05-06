These Sleeping Pods Are Designed To Let You Live At Work–Which Is Just What You Want, Right?

Entrepreneurs typically spend most waking moments obsessed with work. So would it make sense to just move into the office?

In a new space for entrepreneurship built at the University of Utah, students working on a startup have the option to live in a sleeping pod in the middle of a larger collaborative workspace as they work on a project. The housing is part of the Lassonde Institute, an incubator for new business at the school.

“There’s definitely a relationship between the place you live and what you make,” says Mehrdad Yazdani, design director of the Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign, the architecture firm that designed the new building. “As an entrepreneur, your ideas may come to you at 3 a.m. in the morning. You want to be able to roll out of the bed, grab your partners, and develop the idea.”

The tiny pods–just 7x7x7-feet each–hold standard dorm room essentials, like a bed, closet, bookshelves, and medicine cabinet, in the smallest possible footprint. Eighteen to 30 students are grouped together in the pods, and then share a common lounge, kitchen, bathrooms, and a maker space.





Inside each pod, a curtain can slide away to reveal a glass wall, making the space seem less claustrophobic. The design was also inspired by similarly tiny but luxurious spaces, like first-class cabins or sailboats. “We were very careful to sort of manage people’s perceptions about living in a small space,” says Yan Krymsky, senior designer at Yazdani Studio of Cannon Design. “Depending on how you look at it, it’s sort of a blessing or a curse.”

Extra items that don’t need to be next to a bed, like a winter coat or a pair of skis, can be stored in individual closets grouped in the center of the collaborative space. Desks are also outside each pod.

“While providing a sense of comfort, it was intentional to make sure that the students didn’t lock themselves in–the whole idea of the space was to encourage collaboration and interaction with others,” says Yazdani. “So there was enough comfort and privacy that if you need it, you have those hours of the day to be by yourself. But it wasn’t sufficient for you to spend all day in it.”