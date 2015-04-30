A Beer Brand Replaced Rugby Players’ Missing Teeth With Implanted Bottle Openers (Really)

There’s always one. One dude at the party who opens his beer with his teeth. Sure it defies logic and personal hygiene while making everyone else wince like nails on a chalkboard, but it’s an impressive feat of dental strength! People love that guy.

Now, rugby players in Argentina have been transformed into the ultimate version of that guy. Rugby is not a gentle sport. Bones are broken. Teeth are lost. But while bones heal, teeth don’t grow back. Salta beer and agency Ogilvy & Mather Argentina that combined a helpful, innovative solution with rugby’s beer-loving reputation–a branded tooth implant that’s also a bottle opener. It basically turns mere mortal man into The Steve Austin of Party Tricks.

It sounds like an advertising gimmick until you see the gnarly dental surgery footage of these guys actually going through with it. The agency confirmed the tooth implants, the surgeries, and the dudes popping bottle caps with their shiny new chiclets are all completely real.





Ogilvy & Mather Argentina executive creative directors Maximiliano Maddalena and Javier Mentasti said in an email that the Salta brand has close ties to rugby, and the idea is based on simple insight that rugby players are tough, like to drink beer, and often open beer bottles with their teeth. But they still weren’t sure how many guys would be willing to put a branded piece of hardware permanently installed in their mouth. “When the idea finally was there, one of the biggest obstacles was that everyone thought it was going to be very difficult to find rugbiers willing to accept the tooth opener implant,” said Maddalena and Mentasti. “But it was all the other way round, candidates appeared immediately, and in the comments of the video what came out was lots of people asking for one!”

Right now someone at Molson is trying to figure out how to steal this idea for hockey players.