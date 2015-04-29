Wrap Your Social Media In Bacon With Little Caesars’ New Facebook And Twitter Hacks

You’ve carefully curated your social media life to perfection–your Instagram game is top shelf, you’ve nailed witty Twitter commentary on current events, and fun but not preachy Facebook updates–there’s only one thing missing. Tasty cured pork products.





Now Little Caesars can help. To help celebrate its bacon-wrapped deep dish pizza, the brand and agency Barton F. Graf 9000 created a couple of hacks for Twitter and Facebook thats puts a lot more bacon in your face. Tap the Bacon takes advantage of the blank letterbox space on your iPhone in Facebook’s new mobile autoplay video feature. When users tap the bacon pizza on their screen, the app pops up in that unused real estate above and below the video with three of its own videos of people congratulating you for tapping the bacon pizza with applause and a thumbs up. For Twitter, the Bacon Timeline wraps your Twitter timeline in 3.5 feet of (virtual) bacon with 42 delicious images bookended with branded Little Caesars posts.





Because if you really love bacon (like, Turbaconducken levels of love) it needs to be part of all aspects of your life.



