Today in Tabs: Sorry, We’re Sorry

Things were much calmer last night. Oh, wait hold on, no that’s white people getting day-drunk at the Maryland Hunt Cup. Ok here’s the rioting I was looking for… no, looks like that’s white people rioting over sports. Lol those high-spirited sports fans! Here it is: the coverage about how those high school thugs got… um, trapped by police in riot gear at Mondawmin Mall, where they normally change buses after school. Well look, I’m sure it’s all about biased media coverage somehow! I mean it’s not like Baltimore’s Heroes would just straight-up black-bag someone in full view of CNN cameras, like this was Fallujah.

The Baltimore Orioles will play the Chicago White Sox in an empty Camden Yards today. When asked about the prospect of playing Major League Baseball’s first ever spectatorless game, one Orioles player said:

PLAYER (lost): There we are–demented children mincing about in clothes that no one ever wore, speaking as no man ever spoke, swearing balls and strikes, swinging at pitches with wooden bats, hollow protestations of faith hurled after empty promises of vengeance–and every gesture, every pose, vanishing into the thin unpopulated air. We ransomed our dignity to the clouds, and the uncomprehending birds listened.

Atta boy! Making the best of a tough situation is America’s real pastime. We haven’t heard from the Take Tree in a while, but it wanted to chime in on this baseball thing:



“I am only made of wood and sap,” said the tree.

So #Long, And Thanks For All the #Reads: Greg Howard tells the tale of Jason Whitlock and his pre-failed “Black Grantland,” The Undefeated. Every moment is amazing, but get all the way to the conclusion, whatever you have to do.

In Boston Magazine, Zachary Jason finally wrote the story of Gamergate as it actually was, and is: an online hate mob enacting the misogynist revenge planned by one obsessed stalker. Gamergate responded by finding a woman to harass.

Knausgaard on pooping (again). Haley Mlotek on Knausgaard on needing to masturbate.