Simple Tips To Help You Stand Out On Etsy

Online shopping platform Etsy is home to more than one million sellers. According to an internal survey , 74% of those sellers consider their shops to be small businesses.

Most of those businesses are indeed very small—the same survey found that 83% of Etsy shops are one-person operations–but a solid 18% of respondents work on their Etsy stores full-time.

Fast Company spoke with Kimm Alfonso, Etsy’s director of Seller Development, to learn how sellers can stand out on the platform. Here’s what she told us:

Kimm Alfonso

Diversifying your product line is a good way to expand sales, according to Alfonso. “Often it comes from a relationship with a customer, the customer saying, ‘Why don’t you offer this in this size or this color?’” Alfonso says. “If [the seller] is able to accommodate that, it helps them with their business.”

Take PuurBody, a shop that sells handmade beauty products. The store sells about 500 products. “And [the seller] also expands her sales channels,” Alfonso says. “So now she’s doing wholesale and doing market. She’s constantly being additive to her business and not letting momentum stop.”





When people shop on Etsy, they browse pages of thumbnails, which means having good photos of your items is critical.

“Having some nice, consistent light, showing scale, is something we always coach our sellers to do,” Alfonso says. “You can also really set a tone and a mood for your whole brand identity through those product photos.”