Funny Or Die And Diddy Pointlessly, Hilariously Combine The “Rush Hour” Movies With “Face/Off”

There’s no reason for another Rush Hour sequel to exist at all, let alone one that throws Face/Off into the mix, but thankfully that did not stop Funny Or Die. Perhaps taking a page out of the Sony playbook for pointlessly combining franchises , the comedy video hub recently released a trailer for the wildly unnecessary cinematic hybrid, Rush Hour 4: Face/Off 2.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, who proved he had acting chops in films like Made and Monster’s Ball, stars in the video alongside Byung Hun-Lee, a South Korean action star known stateside for the G.I. Joe movies and the forthcoming Terminator Genisys. The two fill in for Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan, respectively, as unlikely cop partners, but that “respectively” soon flies out the window when the Face/Off premise comes into play, and the two switch roles for no reason at all.





The trailer was prophesied by an actual billboard spotted in L.A. last week, and includes both the requisite dance-bonding and catchphrases of Rush Hour and several recreations of the drugged-out way Nicolas Cage says “face… off” at one point in that movie. It has no business whatsoever being a trailer, but we are all the better for it just the same.

