Amy Schumer Continues To Crush The Comedy Game With “Girl, You Don’t Need Makeup”

By KC Ifeanyi1 minute Read

Simply put, Amy Schumer’s razor-sharp brand of feminist comedy is exactly what we all need right now.

Schumer’s Comedy Central show Inside Amy Schumer has always been undeniably brilliant. But season three has been particularly on point–giving us the biting truth of Hollywood and the media’s instant disregard of women of a particular age…

…tackling the thorny issue of rape culture…

…and now bringing into focus the ridiculous beauty standards men hold women to in “Girl, You Don’t Need Makeup.”

The song, which sounds an awful lot like One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful,” hits on exactly what men often say and don’t really mean.

Right before last night’s episode aired, Schumer asked women on Twitter to share pics of themselves barefaced using the hashtag #GirlYouDontNeedMakeup. It seems as if Schumer didn’t expect to start the movement she did:

