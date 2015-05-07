The Family That Brews Together Stays Together

Step inside a brewpub in California, and it’s likely you’ll see a beloved local brand called Figueroa Mountain on tap. Based in the wine-country town of Buellton (made famous in the movie Sideways), the brewery’s IPA and pilsners are best-sellers. But years before Figueroa Mountain was launched, in 2010, cofounder Jaime Dietenhofer was in business school at UC Santa Barbara and was the kind of beer geek who would play beer pong with craft brews.

Then he nearly blew up his dorm room while homebrewing beer.

Jim and Jaime Dietenhofer

On the phone, Dietenhofer’s cofounder–his father, Jim–told me the accident occurred in a fermentation tank. “That’s when we realized neither of us could ever be a brewer,” said Jim. However, they did want to someday go into business together running a brewery.

Years later, Jaime launched a successful business called Garage Envy that sold garage organization products to the consumer market. But he wanted to bring his children closer to where he grew up in central California, and he wanted to go into business with his dad running a brewery. Jim was retired from day-to-day work at a gold and silver recycling business he still owns, which extracts precious metal from medical imaging equipment and electronic waste.

“I realized the business would succeed because my son had a sales and marketing knack,” Jim said. “This hit me when he managed to take his old man in retirement and convince him to work his ass off. I learned every aspect of it–even cleaning the lines! But the dream part of it for me was seeing your son who you grew up with repeating what you showed him earlier in life. . . . Jesus, that’s a great thing.”

The first thing the company did, thanks to that early dorm room incident, was hire a brewmaster. “We interviewed 140 brewmasters when we were getting started, and we had that luxury because we had other businesses bringing in cash flow. It was really industrial research.”





But the emerging company faced one big challenge. They launched at the height of the economic slowdown, in a very capital-intensive manufacturing business. The equipment required to brew beer on an industrial scale isn’t cheap. “We rolled the dice a lot,” Jaime told me. He credits making it through their early years to their strong business plans. But not everything was planned. For example, beer tourists started to pull up unannounced in their brewery parking lot, so eventually the duo started operating taprooms in collaboration with local restaurants.