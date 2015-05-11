20 Lessons of Creativity For 2015

What if you could develop a cure for Ebola? Or a nuclear power system without environmental risk? How about an app that kids love playing with—and, in the process, teaches them how to code? Or a game that executives love to play—and teaches them about cybersecurity? Wouldn’t it be great if the United Nations used cutting-edge technology to feed starving children? Or if the most urgent societal issues of our day—race, class, gender, age—were being addressed with thoughtfulness, humor, and impact?

All of these wishes are coming true, right now. And they’re only a small slice of what this year’s 100 Most Creative People in Business are achieving.

I love Fast Company’s Most Creative People franchise. I just love it. With each annual installment, we identify 100 all-new honorees, people who have not been profiled previously in the magazine. When our reporting begins, it’s a daunting mission. After all, the existing honorees in our Most Creative People 1000 community are ineligible. And yet as our team digs in, inspiration quickly follows. This year, the depth and breadth of creativity we discovered in our business landscape has been remarkable.

In recognition of Fast Company’s 20th anniversary, here are 20 lessons of creativity inspired by our honorees.

1. Creativity doesn’t discriminate

This year’s 100 honorees include 53 women, 43 people of color, and business sectors ranging from advertising to animal welfare.

2. Creativity defies expectations

When the Ebola crisis hit, it was an unassuming, little-known professor in Arizona, Charles Arntzen, who had a potential cure—courtesy of plant-based technology. (That breakthrough earned him the No. 1 spot on our list.)

3. Creativity is improvisational

Amy Poehler’s impact has spread from TV to books to streaming video—and from acting to producing—thanks to her willingness to break form and take risks. (That attitude also earned her a spot on our cover and a No. 8 ranking.)