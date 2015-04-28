Twitter To Investors: Here’s How We’re Keeping Users Addicted

If you were anywhere near Twitter today, you know that today is the day that the company announced its quarterly earnings –after the numbers were leaked, of course, in a series of tweets. The leak sent the company’s stock tumbling, thanks in part to financial metrics that fell short of expectations.

But while the news wasn’t all stunning, Twitter CEO Dick Costolo had some encouraging words for investors about the company’s efforts to improve user retention. In total, Twitter saw 302 million monthly active users in its first quarter of the year, which represented an 18% year-over-year growth. This was roughly in line with expectations, while Twitter’s mobile monthly active users clocked in at 241.6 million, which fell slightly short of expectations.

Although Twitter’s revenue is on the rise–at $436 million, it grew 74% over last year during Q1–its user growth has been slowing in recent months, according to The Wall Street Journal. Left unaddressed, this problem could balloon into a serious roadblock in Twitter’s slow crawl toward profitability.

As Costolo made clear early on in today’s earnings call, boosting these user numbers and ensuring new sign-ups stick around are huge priorities for the company. To help them do it, Costolo says the company is focusing on answering two fundamental questions for new users: “Why should I use Twitter? How do I use Twitter?”

This is a challenge that they’ve been attacking from various angles.

Just two weeks ago, Twitter launched a dramatically redesigned home page for logged-out visitors. The new layout de-emphasizes the login and sign-up actions in favor of showing logged-out users what matters most: curated content from the service itself. By displaying popular tweets broken down by category, Twitter hopes to make its relevance more obvious to newcomers, and in the process, convince more people to sign up and keep coming back.

For now, this sort of category-based curation is only visible to logged-out users, but Costolo said as the feature evolves, logged-in users should expect to see similar changes on their end as well. “As we iterate on the logged-out experience, you should absolutely expect us to deliver those experiences across the total operation,” Costolo said.