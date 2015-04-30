Top 50 Best Places To Work For New Dads

As Jason Freidenfelds considered his next career move in 2007, somewhere in the back of his mind, he had already begun to think about parenthood. Though he and his wife, Sabrina, didn’t have their first child, Amelia, until four years later, Jason wanted to find an employer that would help him through that difficult life stage.

“I’ve always wanted to have kids, and I found it super appealing that Google offered really generous benefits for parents, and paternity leave was really unusual at the time,” said Freidenfelds, now a senior PR manager for Google. “This was unusual at the time, and it stood out, and it was very attractive to me, knowing I wanted to have kids.”

After Amelia, now four, and her sister Ella, who is nearing her second birthday, were born, Freidenfelds took a month off from work to support his wife, and another few weeks about half a year later to spend more time with his kids during a key moment in their development.

“I would say the first chunk was more important for Sabrina, the second chunk was more important for the kids,” he said.

For parents working at Google, paid leave is only the start of the benefits they enjoy. Freidenfelds says that Google also provides flexible work schedules that help him better balance his parenting responsibilities, and nurtures a corporate culture where employees are more than willing to pick up the slack when a team member goes on parental leave.

Though the United States remains the only developed nation without guaranteed paid parental leave of any kind, a competitive talent market has caused many organizations to lead the charge.





Fatherly, a lifestyle guide for men entering parenthood, celebrates those organizations in its list of the 50 Best Places to Work for New Dads, released today. Coming out on top was Freidenfelds’s employer, Google, followed in close second by Facebook, which offers an impressive 17 weeks of paid parental leave to its employees.