How To Set Boundaries Without Looking Like A Slacker

Maybe you have a coworker who always seems to get out of taking on his or her fair share of work, or your boss continues to flood your inbox with new projects when you’re already drowning. Chances are that you have felt the need to set boundaries at work at one point or another. But doing so while being a team player can be a tough line to walk.

“It’s really important when you’re working on a team and also with your boss that there is a feeling of trust and that you can have difficult conversations,” says Marcia Ruben, assistant professor and chair of the department of management at Golden Gate University’s Ageno School of Business in San Francisco. “There may be a feeling of resentment, of being taken advantage of. So it’s really important to pay attention to yourself and what you’re noticing.”

So, how do you rebalance your workload without seeming like you’re dodging responsibilities? Taking a strategic approach can help, Ruben says.

When you’re overwhelmed and someone is asking more of you, it’s natural to feel like someone is taking advantage of you. Instead, choose to look at it as a mark of trust in you and your ability to get things done or fulfill a need, Ruben says. When you change the narrative to be more positive, you can better work toward a resolution that’s good for everyone.

It’s also a good idea to look at the situation in a broader context, says management psychologist Karissa Thacker, PhD, of Strategic Performance Solutions, a leadership and performance consultancy. Is the boundary-crossing a regular occurrence? Or is there something extraordinary going on?

Having the courage to say from the beginning that you need more time is key. Do not ask for an extension as the deadline approaches.

For example, if the company is gearing up for an acquisition and everyone is under the gun, you might have to steel yourself for short-term discomfort and find solutions to deal with that. However, if you are regularly deluged and can’t find a way out, that requires a different approach.

Some people are afraid to say no—or anything close to it—and end up taking on jobs that aren’t the best fit for them, Thacker says. Before you take on a job that may add to your feeling of being overwhelmed, she recommends asking two things: