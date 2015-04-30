Forget Harvard: Here’s Where To Go To College If You Want A High-Paying Job

Want a prestigious education? Harvard, Yale, and Princeton are the way to go. But if you’re looking for a high-paying career after graduation, you may want to look elsewhere.

A new study from the the Brookings Metropolitan Policy Program ranks two- and four-year colleges based on economic outcomes for graduates–and none of the Ivy League even makes it to the top 10 for the four-year institutions. This is the data that the U.S. News and World Report rankings won’t tell you.

Some of the major findings: Schools with high completion rates and good financial aid are linked to better economic outcomes. And schools with lots of students in STEM majors (like computer science and engineering), as well as majors with paths to higher paying careers in business and health care, also have superior financial payback.

MIT f11photo via Shutterstock

In order to come up with the rankings, researchers looked at three factors: mid-career earnings, occupational earnings (whether or not they’re in a high-paying kind of career), and student loan repayment rates. Then, they compared to the baseline.

For mid-career earnings, this meant looking at what students would be expected to earn based on a number of factors–including SAT/ACT test scores, family income (based on Pell grant award amounts), race, gender, and type of college–and then comparing predicted earnings from a similar school with actual earnings, using data from PayScale.com. The difference between the two is the value added by their college.

“STEM is the biggest measurable factor on average across all the institutional factors,” says Brookings Fellow Jonathan Rothwell, who co-authored the report. “The only surprising thing is that it works even if you don’t go to an elite school. You don’t necessarily have to go to Caltech or MIT and major in computer science there. Even if you go to community college, you’ll see an earnings premium.”

Here are the top four-year schools, based on mid-career earnings: